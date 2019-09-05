Mohammed bin Rashid inspects schools in UAE’s Eastern Region

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the expectations and goals contained in the UAE’s development plans and strategies can only be achieved through the minds and efforts of the country’s children.

This requires ongoing investment to develop the Emirati citizen and prepare new generations capable of carrying out their duties to their homeland and nation, to help them realise their aspirations to achieve the highest levels of overall excellence, he added.

"Our sons and daughters will create the future of our country and continue its renaissance. We must prepare them to take responsibility and ensure their success and excellence," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made this statement while visiting several schools in the Eastern Region, due to his keenness in monitoring the progress of the country’s education system at the start of the new school year, as well as inspect the relevant preparations of schools and authorities.

He highlighted the importance of education as a pillar of the UAE's development, stating, "Education will enable us to reach the desired outcomes for the homeland and its glory and advancement can only be realised by our youth who have the knowledge. Scientists, experts and specialists who are competent and skilful can achieve what we desire for our country, with the highest levels of sophistication and excellence."

During his tour, which began at the Al Qudwa Elementary School and Secondary Education in Kalba, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

At the start of his tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was keen to meet the student, Khalifa Abdullah Ali Al Kaabi.

He congratulated Al Kaabi for his courage in rescuing four of his classmates onboard their school bus, which caught fire on Tuesday on its way to school.

He described Al Kaabi as a "hero" for saving the lives of his classmates and an example of redemption and giving and inspected the facilities of the school and its classrooms.

He also met with teachers who briefed him about their teaching methods and the tools they use to help students, to enable them to excel in their studies and motivate them to improve their results.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of improving the educational curriculums used during various educational stages, in line with global developments, while noting the role of schools in creating new generations, raising children, and preparing them scientifically, physically and psychologically.

"School is the starting line of the race to excellence. The future begins here. We must improve the opening stage to assist those who will achieve our country’s progress and prosperity," he further added.

He also visited Wadi Al Helou School for Basic Education for Girls ''Cycle one", where he was received by Amal Al Zaabi, Principal of the School, who is the mother of Khalifa Al Kaabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Al Zaabi for the courage of her son while pointing out that such heroic Emirati models ensure his confidence in the future, as they will achieve successes through their courage, sacrifice and redemption.

He then toured the school and was briefed about its educational process and the support it provides to students. He spoke to several students, to reassure them on the start of the new school year and motivate them to continue their studies and achieve their goals.

During his visit, he stressed the need to prioritise the mental and physical health of young children, to ensure their integration in the education system while highlighting the necessity of promoting sports in schools and encouraging all students to practice sports.

At the end of his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed called on Emirates Transport to cooperate with the General Directorate of Civil Defence, to encourage school bus drivers to join a training programme on fire response and first aid. He also urged drivers to learn ways of dealing with emergencies and controlling fires on their buses, to ensure the safety of children and students.