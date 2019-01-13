Mohammed bin Rashid inspects work progress on Dubai Future Foundation projects

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai visited the Dubai Future Foundation and was briefed on the development of work at various projects undertaken by the foundation.

Sheikh Mohammed toured AREA 2071, which is designed as a collaborative innovation hub that brings together individuals and organisations to form a creative community focused on solving important human challenges at scale.

AREA 2071 is considered a physical manifestation of the UAE Centennial Plan that aims to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by 2071.

Continuing his tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the progress of Dubai Future Foundation initiatives such as Dubai 10X, Dubai Future Accelerators, Dubai Future Academy, and One Million Arab Coders initiative among others.

Sheikh Mohammed visited the construction site for the Museum of the Future to inspect work progress, where he was briefed on the various aspects of the iconic landmark, which is set to open in 2020.

The Museum of the Future is considered to be a unique incubator for futuristic innovation and design, currently under construction in Dubai.

The Museum of the Future builds on over five years of temporary immersive exhibitions held at the World Government Summit.

These pop-ups led to the conception of the Dubai Future Foundation and the permanent Museum of the Future, set to become the world's largest and most exciting home to tomorrow's trends and opportunities.

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on his tour were, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation.