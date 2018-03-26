Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Board of British University in Dubai

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. 09 of 2018 forming the Board of Trustees of the British University in Dubai, BUiD. The Board is chaired by the Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

According to the Decree, members of the Board include the university’s Vice Chancellor, the Deputy Chair of the Board, and the members Hussain Hassan Mirza Al Sayegh; Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi; Sheikha Hind Ali Rashid Al Mualla and Simon Moon.

The members of the Board of Trustees shall also include one representative of each of the members of the British Council UAE, Emirates NBD, Rolls-Royce International, British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Dubai Holding Group. The representatives of these entities shall be designated by their officials.

Pursuant to the new Decree, the BUiD Board of Trustees will discharge all its responsibilities and authorities as prescribed by the Statute and Article of Association attached to Law No. 05 of 2003 on the establishment of the British University in Dubai.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.