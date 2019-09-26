Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Investment Corporation of Dubai

By WAM

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (30) of 2019 on the Board of Directors of Investment Corporation of Dubai.

According to the Decree, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Chairman of the Board and the Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Vice Chairman.

Members of the Board also include H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani. The Board serves for a renewable term of three years.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.