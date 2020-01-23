Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre

By Dubai Media Office

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (3) of 2020 on the Board of Directors of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre. The Board will serve under the supervision of Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to the Decree, His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori will chair the new Board and the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economic Development will serve as the Vice Chairman. The Board is also composed of the Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Chairman of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, the Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Director General of Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, Director General of Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Secretary General of the Dubai Free Zones Council and the CEO of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre.

This decree is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

