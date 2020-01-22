Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates International Accreditation Centre

By WAM

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (02) of 2020 on the Board of Directors of the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, EIAC.

According to the Decree, Director General of Dubai Municipality will chair the new Board and Dr. Helal Humaid Al Kaabi will serve as Vice Chairman. The Board is also composed of Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Sheikh Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Dr. Youssef Saeed Al Saadi, Dr. Marwan Mohamed Al Mulla, Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Walid Abdulmalik Ahli, Atiq Juma Faraj, Shaima Mohamed Al Tunaiji and the Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates International Accreditation Centre.

This decree is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

