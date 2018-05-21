Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Award opens submissions for 5th edition

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award has announced opening of submissions for the fifth edition of the annual programme, which will honour individuals and organisations from around the world who have pioneered new forms of knowledge dissemination that benefit humanity.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, the US$1 million award seeks to build a robust knowledge economy by stimulating creativity and innovation, and celebrating knowledge and entrepreneurship across various fields, including education, scientific research, communication technology, printing, publishing and documentation. The competition is open for individuals and organisations from the public and private sectors in the UAE, the region and the world.

"Since its inception, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award has helped the UAE establish itself as a leading proponent for knowledge-oriented societies, setting an example by using knowledge to create plans and strategies that strive for a better future for all," said Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF and Secretary-General of the award.

With the deadline set for 25th June, 2018, submissions are being received on the award's official website, with the entry criteria stipulating that individuals or organisations applying should have made a significant and measurable contribution to knowledge dissemination and the knowledge industry within one of the award's categories. Submissions should be accompanied by letters from referees with expertise in the field, with the nominations accompanied by supporting documents.

The content of the submissions must adhere to the standards and ethics of scientific research, integrity and intellectual property rights, with written submissions accepted in Arabic or English only. Applications that do not meet all the conditions will not be accepted.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award is open to applicants who have won the prize in previous years - providing they meet the required conditions - but it cannot be awarded posthumously. The Board of Trustees shall be entitled to withdraw the award from any party in the event of breach of the award's conditions, or breach of scientific research standards, ethics, scientific integrity or intellectual property, or any other breach deemed substantial and significant by the Board of Trustees.