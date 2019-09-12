Mohammed bin Rashid meets serial entrepreneur Divyank Turakhia

By Dubai Media Office

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has met with the serial entrepreneur Divyank Turakhia, who previously established the ad-tech company Media.net in Dubai Internet City, and later sold it for over AED 3.3 billion in one of the largest ad-tech deals in history.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Dubai has become the ‘Silicon Valley’ of the Middle East.” He added, “We are witnessing the prominent role of Dubai Internet City in creating new economies and nurturing global entrepreneurs.”

The meeting was attended by Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, and a number of officials.

Dubai has witnessed similar multi-billion tech deals including the AED11-billion acquisition of the Dubai-based Careem by Uber and Souq.com that was earlier acquired by Amazon for over AED2 billion. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed that Dubai will remain an incubator for talent and an ideal hub for tech entrepreneurs.