Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Crown Prince of Ajman

By E247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

During the meeting that took place at the Za’abeel Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid exchanged Ramadan greetings with the Crown Prince of Ajman.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of other dignitaries, ministers and senior officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.