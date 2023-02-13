Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian President on sidelines of WGS 2023

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, who is leading a high-level Egyptian delegation participating in the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the Summit, His Highness said the UAE and Egypt have developed strong strategic frameworks for constructive collaboration in various sectors including the government. The two countries have created an inspiring model for cooperation between Arab countries based on a common vision and shared values, Sheikh Mohammed added.

The meeting discussed the World Government Summit’s goal of generating insights on how the region and the world can work together to tackle critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for sustainable development. It also explored ways to enhance the role of governments in promoting sustainable growth and encouraging the participation of the private sector in development programmes.

The two leaders assessed the progress of efforts to deepen bilateral partnerships to raise government excellence and how increased cooperation can support Egypt’s Vision 2030. The meeting also discussed the latest regional and international developments and programmes to boost Arab collaboration both at government and private sector levels.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation.

