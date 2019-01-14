Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Emirati family that opted for home schooling

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today with Emirati family that opted for home schooling as an alternative to traditional education in schools.

The choice is made possible by the "Legislations Lab," which issued a licence for "Rahhal" as a flexible and accessible education model.

While meeting with the UAE citizen Abdul Wahid Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Sheikh Mohammed was keen on exchanging talks with his family that benefited from the new legislation under supervision of their mother, who organises an integrated school day throughout the year to make sure that none of the knowledge and skills acquired by peers in traditional classrooms are missing.

On this occasion, His Highness stressed that the UAE government is keen on overcoming any obstacles that UAE citizens may face.

He added that the Legislations Lab was issued to introduce new legislations, develop the existing legislation to serve various vital and pivotal sectors in the country and encourage investment in future sectors through a safe legislative environment that supports UAE Vision 2021", and "UAE Centennial 2071".

Sheikh Mohammed expressed interest on learning about the family's viewpoint that chose home schooling as an unconventional option to provide their children with knowledge and prepare them in a unique way to receive knowledge while preparing them to join university and discussing various topics related to their children's education.

Abdul Aziz and his wife extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for receiving them and his desire to listen to details of their new experience in the educational attainment of their sons and daughters.

They also stressed that Sheikh Mohammed represents role model for paying attention to welfare and happiness of his people and for providing decent living standards to citizens and all members of the society.

The couple also indicated that their greatest fear of obtaining certified school certificates for children was over now after the issuance of Rahhal initiative that meets the needs of their children.

This fear has turned into a certainty that the experiment was successful with the support of the country and the vision of an inspiring leader.