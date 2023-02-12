Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Founder of World Economic Forum

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the pre-summit day of the World Government Summit (WGS), set to be held in Dubai from 13th-15th February, under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktom, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Professor Klaus Schwab to the Summit, and highlighted the importance of fostering close cooperation and coordination between governments of countries across the world to face global economic challenges.

His Highness also highlighted the collaboration between WEF and WGS to promote global dialogue and develop a common global vision for promoting sustainable economic development. He praised the role of the World Economic Forum in shedding light on new opportunities and generating new ideas to address economic challenges facing the world.

For his part, Professor Klaus Schwab commended the WGS's role in promoting international cooperation between governments and fostering a global dialogue on vital issues that impact governments.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation.

