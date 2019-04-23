Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed, reviews variety of issues

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace, Their Highnesses exchanged views on national issues related to Emiratis which contribute to achieving sustainable development and enhancing the country's stature globally under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasisied the keenness of the wise leadership in achieving happiness for UAE citizens and provide stable lives and wellbeing for all Emiratis.

They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the UAE's security and stability, to continue the journey of development to a prosperous future in the light of national cohesion and strong bonds between the leadership and the people of the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Diab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.