Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai met with Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, on the sidelines of the pre-Summit day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 to be held in Dubai from 13th - 15th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Welcoming the President of the Central African Republic, His Highness highlighted the deep-rooted relations that bind the two nations.

Sheikh Mohammed and the President of the Central African Republic witnessed the signing of a bilateral agreement focused on establishing collaboration to share expertise on government excellence. Through the agreement, the UAE seeks to share its experience in enhancing government operations and creating a model for raising government efficiency.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation; and Obed Namsio, Minister of State and Director of the Cabinet of the President of the Central African Republic.

Al Gergawi said that under the directives of the leadership, the UAE seeks to share knowledge and expertise to help other governments raise their future readiness.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Managing Director of the WGS Organisation.

