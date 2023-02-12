Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, on the sidelines of the preliminary day activities of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, which will begin tomorrow in Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

His Highness welcomed Barzani and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region, covering a range of areas, including the economy and investment.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the close bonds between the UAE and Iraq. During the meeting, His Highness and the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government also discussed several regional and global topics of mutual interest to the two nations.

Barzani expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness, and highlighted the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq and the Kurdistan region in Iraq.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Managing Director of the WGS.

