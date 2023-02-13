Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023

By Emirates247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Excellency Mario Abdo Benítez, President of Paraguay, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, which commenced today. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness and the President of Paraguay discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and ways to further boost cooperation in the next phase in the fields of economy, investment and trade to support their sustainable development goals. The meeting also highlighted the UAE and Paraguay’s shared desire to explore new partnership opportunities that will further strengthen bridges of cooperation, especially in the field of government development.

The meeting also reviewed the key objectives of the 10th edition of the World Government Summit, which is being held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. Bringing together over 10,000 leaders, government officials, heads of global organisations, international companies, and entrepreneurs, the Summit seeks to discuss the future of governments in a rapidly changing world.

His Highness and HE Mario Abdo Benítez witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement that seeks to drive government modernisation.

The agreement, inked by His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organization, and His Excellency Julio Cesar Arriola, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, was signed as part of the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The agreement aims to promote Paraguay’s government capabilities and empower its cadres across various government fields, drawing from the UAE's successful experience in government development.

HE Al Gergawi said that the UAE, under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is keen to strengthen international cooperation and build meaningful partnerships with countries across the globe to empower governments and enhance their readiness for the future.

The agreement focuses on exchanging knowledge, experiences, and best practices in government work, building capabilities of human cadres, boosting performance and evaluation systems, supporting various government development and innovation efforts, leading government excellence, finding effective proactive solutions to challenges, and developing various economic, technological, environmental, and social fields to enable future governments and improve the quality of life across communities.

The WGS offers an inclusive platform that hosts, in its largest edition to date, more than 10,000 participants, including senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments. Since its launch, the Summit has focused on shaping and anticipating future governments and helped establish a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring a new generation of governments.

