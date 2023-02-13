Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the Prime Minister of Kuwait on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Welcoming the Prime Minister of Kuwait, His Highness highlighted the deep bonds between the UAE and Kuwait, which represent a fundamental pillar of joint Gulf cooperation.

The meeting discussed a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest, and the progress in joint coordination between the two nations under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Prime Minister of Kuwait praised the leading role played by the UAE both regionally and internationally across different fields. The UAE has created a unique model for sustainable development across various vital sectors including the government, he said. He added that the World Government Summit reflects the UAE’s endeavor to foster dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing to shape a new future for governments.

Referring to Kuwait’s efforts to accelerate its digital transformation, HH Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said that Kuwait continues to enhance its business environment in line with the country’s vision for 2035. He also expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the UAE and Kuwait will be further strengthened in the next phase.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation.

This year’s edition of the WGS, which commenced today, has brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. The Summit features more than 220 sessions. Over 300 global speakers will be sharing their vision and discussing ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for governments.

The World Government Summit 2023 features a set of interactive dialogue sessions covering six key themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

