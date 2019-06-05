Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulate UAE Armed Forces personnel serving abroad on Eid Al Fitr

By Wam

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated the UAE Armed Forces, especially those on overseas misions, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

During their direct televised speeches, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed their pride, as well as the pride of the country’s leadership and people, at the nation’s protectors' sacrifices and heroic acts while praying to Allah Almighty to support them and keep the nation safe and victorious.

While expressing their happiness at the greetings, the Emirati soldiers said that their morale and determination was high and they vowed to continue their duties, remain loyal and dedicate their lives to the country.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.