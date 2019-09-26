Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss Emiratis' affairs

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met on Wednesday to discuss issues of interest to the nation and its citizens.

During the meeting, which took place in the Dubai Ruler's rest house in Al Marmoom, Dubai, Their Highnesses held talks on means to enhance the country's development goals and objectives, and ways to realise the aspirations of the UAE people that help place the country in leading positions within the global arena.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, was also present during the meeting.