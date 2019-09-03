Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss issues of national importance

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Monday met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

They reviewed a number of issues that carry national importance to the homeland and UAE citizens, primarily, means of protecting national gains and fulfilling the country's ambitions for a future where the Emirates would be second to none under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; and a number of Sheikhs, high-ranking officials along with a number UAE citizens.

Photo's: WAM