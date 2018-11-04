Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive KhalifaSat engineers

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the engineering team who participated in building and launching the KhalifaSat, at Zabeel Palace, on Saturday.

KhalifaSat was successfully launched into space Monday from Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan onboard the H-IIA rocket.KhalifaSat is the first-ever Emirati-designed satellite, manufactured with 100% local expertise and developed in clean rooms in technology labs at the Space Technology Laboratories of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. The satellite is one of the most technologically advanced remote-sensing observation satellites, with five patents registered.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated them on the great scientific achievement which they described as "a source of pride for their leadership, people, families and Arab nation."

The two leaders expressed their happiness and appreciation to the national minds and hands for this magnificent human and scientific achievement which contributed to placing the country in an advanced position on the map of developed countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were present.

Also among those who attended were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State; Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre; Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.