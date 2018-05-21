Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi members of the diplomatic missions accredited to UAE and exchanged with them congratulations on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Their highnesses also thanked the diplomats for the role they are playing in cementing the fraternal ties between the UAE and their respective countries.

The envoys wished the UAE's leadership and people all the best.

Their Highnesses the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces also accepted congratulations on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan from Sheikhs, UAE Government top officials, UAE Armed Forces commanders and senior executives of the Ministry of Interior, security agencies, Ministry of Justices and Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Their Highnesses wished all state departments and entities success in their building and developmental efforts taking place nationwide.

They also exchanged greetings with the officials and wished the UAE, leadership and people, all the best under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H.Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; and a number of Sheikhs and top officials.