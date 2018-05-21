Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive Rulers, Crown Princes

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

They also received, in presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Rulers and the Crown Princes exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H.Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; in addition to a number of other Sheikhs and senior officials.

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes extended warm greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, wishing him good health and praying to Allah to protect him and guide the UAE towards more progress and prosperity. They also extended greetings to the heroes of the UAE Armed Forces and expressed pride of the sacrifices the nation's martyrs.

They recalled the achievements of the founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as the UAE marks 2018 as the ‘Year of Zayed,’ which coincides as well with the 100th birth anniversary of the founding father, whose legacy is guiding the nation to a bright future.

They added that under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed, inspired by his principles, values and rich legacy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; the Rulers and the Crown Princes, performed the Maghreb prayer which was led by Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosted an Iftar in honour of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and the Crown Princes. It was attended by Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.