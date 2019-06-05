Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive Rulers of Emirates on Eid Al Fitr

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, wishing him health and good luck to continue the march of giving, progress and development for the benefit of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah.

Among those who attended the reception were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Dhafra Region, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.