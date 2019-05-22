Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive the sponsors of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

By Wam

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi the representatives of institutions and individuals who sponsored the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

Attending the reception were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and a number of Sheikhs.

Their Highnesses exchanged with the guests greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. They also praised the level of support of institutions and individuals who came together to support the Special Olympics Abu Dhabi 2019 and make it a huge success.

The sponsors included Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Etihad Airways, Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Emaar, Al Dar Properties, Emirates Telecommunication Group Co. Etisalat, and ‎Al Masaood Automobiles.