Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes attend ‘Commemoration Day’ ceremony at Wahat Al Karama

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, today attended the "Commemoration Day" ceremony at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Diab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, attended the event.

A number of Sheikhs, ministers, members of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, senior Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, and police officers, officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and others, were also present.

On the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates at Wahat Al Karama, the official Commemoration Day ceremony began. Their Highnesses the Sheikhs then headed towards the Martyr’s Monument as the army band played. This was followed by a 21-gun salute.

Their Highnesses placed wreaths in front of the monument in loyalty and gratitude to the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs. Afterwards, the UAE’s national anthem was played.

At the event’s conclusion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members honoured the parents of several martyrs and handed them the "Martyr’s Medal," to appreciate their sacrifice and giving for the nation.

In his opening speech, Mohammed Al Murr said, "With pride and honour, we celebrate, today, the memory of our righteous martyrs, whose names and sacrifices will remain in the nation’s history and memory and are brightly illuminated in the minds of its children. This national occasion is not just a day to remember the feats of our martyrs but an appreciation and honouring of those brave men, our citizens, who were true to their pledge and gave their souls to defend our nation against those threatening its security and safety. They answered their call of duty and national responsibility to deter aggressor and return righteousness to its people. We salute, with gratitude, our righteous martyrs, whose souls embraced glory and wrote the most marvellous epics of honour, sacrifice and dignity."

"On this day, we show the values of loyalty, belonging, giving, responsibility and dedication, as our martyrs, whose pure blood spilt in the battlefields and the fields of heroism and dignity, were not afraid of death or the dangers that threatened them, but they raised, with unrelenting resolve, the UAE’s flag to defend righteousness and justice, and they offered sacrifices and displayed the true values of patriotism and the highest meanings of bravery. Thus, honouring the nation’s brave martyrs is an honouring of their resolve, determination and sacrifice, for the nation’s flag to fly high and with honour," Al Murr added.

Al Murr saluted the martyrs who believed in Allah Almighty, who guided them and rewarded them with martyrdom.

"On this day, we salute, with loyalty and gratitude, the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the values of patriotism, dedication, goodness and reverence, to defend the nation and its capabilities and offer aid to others. The courage of our martyrs has armed them with faith to ensure the nation’s security and stability, and has made them undermine the malevolent people who have tried to destroy its gains," he stated.

Al Murr affirmed that the giving established by Sheikh Zayed in the souls of his people has enabled them to make the ultimate sacrifice, and his giving is ingrained in the memory of his people and rooted in the minds of his children, the martyrs.

"Celebrating our martyrs this year coincides with the Year of Zayed, which requires us to recall the meanings of heroism, giving, patriotism and belonging. The late Sheikh Zayed left us a rich heritage of values and principles, which we, the Emirati people, are proud of, including being prepared to sacrifice what’s most precious for our beloved nation," he further added.

"We must, while celebrating the day of our martyrs, thank President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his decision to dedicate a day for our martyrs on 30th November every year, which affirms the wise leadership’s pride in the sacrifices of its children, and reflects the appreciation and veneration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa for his children, the martyrs, for their eternal sacrifice," he further said.

"Allow me to salute the UAE’s people for their solidarity with the martyrs’ parents, and all the nation’s children have shown the true meanings of empathy and their support for the martyrs’ parents," he continued.

Al Murr saluted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for their efforts to develop the capabilities of UAE’s military and security forces, as well as to ensure the country’s overall advancement and modernisation.

Several UAE Air Force aircraft flew over Wahat Al Karama and formed the "lost soldier panel," to appreciate the sacrifice and heroism of the country’s martyrs.