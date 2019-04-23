Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed stress Young Emiratis' role in promoting UAE's noble values, rich culture abroad

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE leadership is empowering the nation’s youth as part of its efforts to promote the UAE's core values, rich culture and human, civilisied experiment in tolerance, coexistence, and extending bridges of human, knowledge and scientific interaction between the UAE youth and their peers across the world.

Their Highnesses Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the need for investing in Emirati youth studying abroad, who act as ambassadors for UAE human values and its global message of tolerance, cooperation and existence. They also stressed the importance of engaging the youth in national initiatives and building their capacities to constitute the enablers of the aspired progress for their nation and generation.

The two leaders made their statements today while receiving at Al Bahr Palace the participants of the Emirates Youth Global Forum in the UK, accompanied by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs. The forum was convened as part of the UAE Youth Global Initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the occasion of International Youth Day, which calls upon young Emiratis to enhance the UAE’s reputation, spread awareness of its values, heritage and its progress, as well as to enable the youth to be responsive to global challenges, issues and trends.

During the meeting, the two leaders spoke with the participants about the importance of such gatherings serving as platforms, to heighten awareness and understanding of young Emiratis, so they can spread the UAE’s noble values and rich culture.

The forum, organised by the Federal Youth Authority in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom, saw the participation of 20 Emirati ministers, officials and experts who spoke in panel discussions and workshops aimed at honing the skills of youth, unlocking their talents and increasing their knowledge about the UAE’s national agenda and the government’s global approaches. Participants were also informed about their responsibilities as representatives of their nation while abroad.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC;H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region;H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan;H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan;H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior;H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyam Minister of Tolerance.