Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Ahmed Obaid Al Shamsi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has offered condolences on death of Ahmed Obaid Al Zarri Al Shamsi.

While visiting morning majlis at Al Mizhar area in Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.