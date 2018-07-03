Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to RAK Ruler on death of Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered today his condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

While visiting the mourining majlis at Al Dheyafa Palace in Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed.