Mohammed bin Rashid opens Arab Health 2023, the largest healthcare exhibition in the MENA region

By Emirates247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today officially opened the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2023. The inauguration was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Held under the theme of ‘innovation and sustainability in healthcare’, the largest gathering of healthcare companies, technology and products in the MENA region, is expected to bring together more than 51,000 attendees. The four-day healthcare showcase is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 January – 2 February.

Speaking on the occasion of the event’s inauguration, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE and Dubai have placed a high priority on creating one of the world’s best healthcare sectors, in line with our development vision centred on human wellbeing and happiness. Consistent with our unwavering drive for excellence, we continue to transform the sector by bringing together the globe’s leading healthcare expertise, talent and institutions and opening new avenues for innovation to flourish. Our goal is to create a vibrant global healthcare hub that serves not only the needs of the people of our nation but also caters to the growing requirements of our vast region. Aligned with our goal of making the UAE one of the world’s best places to live and work, we are on a constantly evolving journey to raise standards of human development and welfare.”

More than 3,000 exhibitors from over 70 countries are showcasing innovative new healthcare technologies at the event. Arab Heath 2023 will see over 300 regional and international speakers and nine Continuous Medical Education (CME) conferences featuring keynote speeches, scientific lectures, and industry briefings.

Following the inauguration, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the event and visited the stands of various leading companies including GE Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, Healthcare Spain, Siemens and Philips.

His Highness also visited the Emirates Health pavilion, under whose umbrella, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DOH) are participating in the event. The three bodies are showcasing jointly-developed projects as part of a unique national initiative to provide curative and digital health services aligned with the country's strategy to establish a sustainable, flexible preventive health system. The 1,200 sq. m Emirates Health pavilion is the largest ever pavilion in the history of Arab Heath 2023.

At the Siemens pavilion, His Highness was introduced to the world’s first photon-counting CT scanner, the NAEOTOM Alpha with Quantum Technology. A reinvention of computed tomography, the new diagnostic imaging system utilises photon-counting detectors to deliver detailed three-dimensional (3D) images. The new solution is capable of delivering higher quality care for hospitals, medical centres and private clinics.

His Highness also viewed several innovative healthcare technology systems being showcased by Philips including its eICU programme, a transformational critical care tele-ICU program that combines audio video technology, predictive analytics, data visualisation and advanced reporting capabilities; its new MR 7700 system for high quality MRI imaging; and a silent ICT scanner.

His Highness was also briefed about GE Healthcare’s next generation computed tomography (CT) system called Revolution Aspire, which is set to be launched globally at Arab Health 2023. The UAE was chosen as the venue for the global launch of the technology due to its future-focused healthcare system and the vision of its leadership to provide the most advanced patient care possible, GE Healthcare officials said. GE Healthcare’s participation in the event is aligned with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the organisation’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

The inauguration of Arab Health 2023 was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Arab Health 2023 will also feature the second edition of the Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future. The exclusive, fully immersive event for C-suite executives from the healthcare industry will look into the future of health and healthcare possibilities in the Metaverse. World-renowned industry leaders, visionaries, metaverse experts, authors, and futurists on the topic will offer their insights at the event.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.