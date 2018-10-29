Mohammed bin Rashid opens new FNC session

By Staff

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, opened on Sunday the Federal National Council's fourth and last regular session of the 16th legislative chapter, in the presence of Crown Princes and deputy rulers, ministers, diplomats, and senior civil and military officials.

Shortly before noon, Sheikh Mohammed arrived and was greeted by the guards of honour lining a red carpet.

After recital from the Holy Quran, Sheikh Mohammed officially opened the council by seeking Allah’s blessings and praying to Him to aid in establishing what is in the good of the nation and the citizens. Ten committees and an ad-hoc committee to respond to the President’s speech will later be elected.

FNC Speaekr Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, delivered keynote speech thanking the leadership, and highlighting the importance of the fourth industrial revolution and its importance.

During this session, the House will review a number of draft laws including 2017 closing accounts, 2019 budget, railways and organisation of medical and pharmaceutical professions as well as effective use of communication and information technology by health care and public health professionals.

Since the beginning of this legislative chapter on November 18, 2015, the House have passed 45 draft laws spanning economic, social, health, security, cultural and sports areas. The council has also adopted 236 motions during the debate of 20 issues addressing social development, health, education, Emiratisation and services delivered to the public.

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Finance Minister Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ajman HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Fujairah Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaima Sheikh Mohammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

The opening session was also attended by Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.