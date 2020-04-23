Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 874 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

By WAM

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the release of 874 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attorney General of Dubai His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that the pardon reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to unite the pardoned individuals with their families during this holy month. Al Humaidan also affirmed that the pardon is a great opportunity for them to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community.

Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, started the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.