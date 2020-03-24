Mohammed bin Rashid praises efforts of medical teams in UAE in fight against COVID-19

By WAM

In a phone call to the Dubai Health Authority’s, DHA, Emergency Department, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised medical professionals for their dedication to ensure public safety and combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, spread.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviewed the precautionary measures taken to combat the epidemic in the UAE as emergency teams work round-the-clock to monitor emerging cases in collaboration with hospitals and health centres across the country. Medical efforts are focused on implementing preventative measures in line with the World Health Organisation’s rules and regulations.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohammed told Dr. Sara Kazim, Head of the Emergency Department at Rashid Hospital, "We are proud of you and proud of all our doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare professionals."

"You are on the frontline of our nation’s defence against the epidemic, and you are fulfilling a great and noble mission, but it isn’t done yet."

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support to medical teams in the country’s fight against the epidemic, stressing readiness to provide everything needed to ensure public safety.

Dr. Kazim submitted a report to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that detailed the round-the-clock emergency centre’s operations that ranged from meetings with senior management, monitoring the latest global developments on the coronavirus spread to laying out all possible incidents to implement the necessary precautionary measures. She stressed that the UAE’s health sector is fully equipped to address any emergencies.

Expressing great appreciation for Sheikh Mohammed’s support and constant follow-up with the team’s progress, Dr. Kazim stressed that the efficiency of the medical teams in UAE are thanks to the leadership’s guidance.

She added that teams at the emergency centre are ready to provide all kinds of medical services and supplies if the demand increased. She noted that hospitals have increased their capacities, providing more hospital beds, critical care facilities and prepared medical cadres to tackle and contain any emerging situations.

She also reported to His Highness the public commitment to instruction and guidelines issued by health and security authorities that ranged from social distancing, staying home and avoiding hospital visits unless necessary, all of which enhance the efficiency of the country’s healthcare sector.

The DHA’s Emergency Centre receives coronavirus patients from all over the country, placing them in quarantine and providing necessary medical care. It also conducts tests and monitors suspected cases, in addition to testing people in contact with diagnosed patients and placing them under medical supervision. The centre also monitors the quarantine process, placing patients in specialised centres.

Over the past few weeks, the UAE has implemented a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 including distance learning in schools and universities across the country, work from home policies, and flight suspensions.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, have ordered the closure of commercial centres and shopping malls, excluding grocery stores and pharmacies for a renewable period of two weeks. Under the decision, restaurants are also not allowed to receive customers, limiting their services only to home deliveries.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Interior and NCEMA called UAE citizens, residents and visitors to avoid leaving their homes unless it is necessary to buy essential items. Both authorities also called using family cars with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle and constantly wearing face masks when out of the house. The public was also advised to maintain social distances during family gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to ensure public health and safety.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.