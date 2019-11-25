Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro review fostering bilateral relations

By WAM

An overview of over 11 years of evolving investment relations between the UAE and Montenegro was conducted at a meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had today with Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro, currently visiting the country.

The UAE Vice President hailed the three memoranda of understanding, MoUs, signed by the two countries at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi earlier today as a step forward toward cementing cooperation across various fronts, primarily energy, tourism, and infrastructure, for the common good of the two countries' peoples.

Dukanovic expressed satisfaction with the results of his state visit, during which, he said, paths for accelerating trade exchanges and expanding partnerships with the UAE were explored.

He also voiced hope for growing UAE investments in Montenegro in areas of tourism, real estate and energy.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, along with Mohamed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Court of Dubai Ruler, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Dusanka Jeknic, Ambassadress of Montenegro to the UAE, and her President's accompanying delegation.