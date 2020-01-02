Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Dubai Police, Civil Defence and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decision promoting a number of senior officers, non-commissioned officers and individuals working for Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, GDRFA, and the Dubai Civil Defence.

The promotions included 4,373 members from Dubai Police, 540 employees from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and 344 employees from Dubai Civil Defence.

Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Lt. Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim thanked His Highness for the decision which coincides with the new year and congratulated all the employees who received the promotions.

He also called them to intensify their efforts in order to enhance the UAE’s reputation globally, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for supporting all members of Dubai Police.

He said his support has contributed to helping them perform their roles efficiently and competently and maintain the safety and security of UAE citizens, residents and visitors, so that Dubai remains one of the safest cities in the world.

Al Marri said that Dubai Police continues to raise its quality of services in order to make Dubai the happiest and safest city in the world in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, in Dubai also thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for his continuous support and encouragement and for providing incentives that further motivate employees to achieve excellence.

He added that the GDRFA has continued to work hard to facilitate travel procedures through Dubai’s land, maritime and air ports in line with the city’s position as a global hub for business and tourism.

Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al-Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence had also expressed his gratitude to His Highness, noting that the Dubai Civil Defence is working to realise Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of the future, which aims to establish Dubai as a global model for modern cities and guarantee the highest level of safety and security for its residents and visitors.

He also stressed that the Dubai Civil Defence is always ready and prepared to face any emergencies.