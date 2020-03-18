Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to rank of Lieutenant General

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decision to promote Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to the rank of Lieutenant General in recognition of his leadership and contributions to making Dubai one of the safest cities in the world.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the trust he has placed on him and his continuous support.

He said Dubai Police officials are proud to have the privilege of serving the nation and working to enhance its security, safety and happiness of its people.

"The UAE continues to be a model for public safety and effective law enforcement both of which have contributed to the country’s progress," Al Marri added.

