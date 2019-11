Mohammed bin Rashid promotes judges and public prosecutors

By WAM

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued two decrees promoting Dubai Courts judges and public prosecutors.

His Highness issued Decree No. 39 of 2019 promoting Court of First Instance Senior Judges Mohammad Abid Sulaiman Hamad Al Mutawa and Ahmad Mahmoud Mohammad Al Haj Mohammad to Grade 4 at the Appeal Court.

Sheikh Mohammed also promoted the following Court of First Instance Judges to Grade 5: Nasser Mohammad Saif Mohammad Al Shahi, Daoud Ali Ahmad Jamal Al Hammadi, Saud Salem Saud Saeed Al Jabri, Khalid Obaid Mohammad Khalfan Saeed Ali Al Matyouei, Ahmad Saeed Salem Rashid Al Mazroui, Waleed Ali Mohammad Obaid Khalfan Al Badwawi, Saif Ali Mohammad Ahmad Al Shehi, Mohammad Muhair Saif Benouas Al Katbi, Mohammad Hussain Mohammad Sulaiman Abdullah and Faisal Juma Khamis Ali Abdullah Al Ajmi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also issued Decree No.40 of 2019 promoting the following senior public prosecutors to Grade 5 and the position of Assistant Attorney General: Abdullah Ali Mohammad Salmin Al Suwaidi, Khalid Abdullah Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Qah’tani, Hassan Saleh Al Dafir Al Dafiri, Mohammad Hussain Ali Hussain Al Hammadi, Ali Mohammad Khater Zahid Mohammad Hammadi, Jamal Yousuf Mohammad Shourafaa, Farida Thani Bakhi Mubarak Al Suwaidi, Amina Saif Hamid Sultan Bouassiba Al Ali, Bashair Eisa Mohammad Al Hammadi, Abu Bakr Ahmad Abdullah Ahmad Al Hammadi, Haifa Mohammad Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, Maitha Ali Mubarak Ali, Ahmad Rashid Khamis Rashid Al Suwaidi, Waleed Abdul Aziz Mohammad Al Naibari, Ameenah Mansour Ebrahim Ahli, Hamad Obaid Saeed Hamad Bin Farish Al Katbi, Ebrahim Abdullah Ganem Saif Al Zughabi, Ameenah Juma Hassan Bouktara, Thuraya Abdul Rahim Abdul Kareem Al Zarouni, Hanan Mohammad Al Sayed Ahmad Al Hashemi, Kalithem Abdullah Mohammad Hassan, Khalfan Sulaiman Al Shamsi, Hussain Yousuf Ahmad Ali Abdullah, Eisa Abdullah Juma Ali Al Dossary, Hussain Mohammad Hassan Tamim, Ganem Abdullah Juma bin Jabar Al Muhairi and Hammda Mohammed Abdulraheem Ahli.

Both decrees are valid from 1st January 2020 and will be published in the Official Gazette.