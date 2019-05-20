Mohammed bin Rashid receives Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

Their Highnesses exchanged congratulations and greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, along with a number of UAE ministers, dignitaries and senior officials.

After performing Maghreb prayer, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and those attending, prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the homeland and wished health and happiness to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hosted an Iftar.