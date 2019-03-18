Mohammed bin Rashid receives Afghan President

By WAM

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received today in Zabeel Palace in Dubai, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the reception.

Sheikh Mohammed and Ghani reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Afghanistan and ways to enhance them in joint fields between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Ghani’s visit to the UAE, stressing the UAE's keenness on developing ties with Afghanistan.

He also wished that relations would witness more development and progress in various domains.

Ghani emphasised his country's desire to boost cooperation in various domains. He also praised the UAE's pioneering stature at the regional and global arenas.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani,Director-General of H.H. The Ruler's Court; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; Eisa Saif Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, and Abdul Fareed Zakaria, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE.