Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also present.

His Highness received the credentials of diplomatic corps representing Egypt, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Japan, Dominica, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Ambassadors, wishing them success in their mission to building relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

The Ambassadors relayed the greetings of their countries' leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing the country continued progress and success.

Also present were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, along with various officials from the Ministry.