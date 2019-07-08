Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

By Dubai Media Office

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE at the Palace of the Nation in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Ambassadors and wished them good luck in performing their missions for the common benefit of the UAE and their respective countries, as well as enhancing friendship and cooperation ties between the people of the UAE and of their respective countries.

He also underscored that they will have the utmost facilitations and assistance from his government and the competent authorities to help them discharge their mission as representatives of their countries, in addition to finding new fields of joint cooperation.

His Highness received the credentials of ambassador of Thailand, Nepal, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Belorussia, Montenegro, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Korea, Finland, Russia and Iraq.