Mohammed bin Rashid receives FNC Speaker, members on Ramadan

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this evening received at Zaabeel Palace Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, along with a number of parliamentarians, retired statesmen, executives, heads of global companies and investors who came to extended greetings on the advent of Ramadan.

The meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, occasioned cordial talk about the spirituality of the Holy Month and the basic principles of faith associated with Ramadan, primarily tolerance as well as social and humanitarian values, with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reiterating the determination of the UAE leadership to continue to promote these principles among all segments of society and to ensure to pass them down from generation to generation.

They all exchanged greetings on the Holy Month and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people and leadership of the UAE with further prosperity and progress.

Attending the meeting as well were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.