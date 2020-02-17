Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime Minister

By WAM

Highlighting the deep UAE-UK's ties, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed the UAE government's resolve to work with its British counterpart to strengthen and expand prospects of joint cooperation in order to serve mutual interests and goals as well as aspirations of the two countries' friendly peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the two countries share identical visions for broadening channels of exchanging experiences and experiments so as they can usher into a new chapter of joint work towards the future where mankind enjoys greater opportunities for prosperity and progress.

Sheikh Mohammed made his remarks as he received today Theresa May, Member of Parliament and former British Prime Minister, on the sidelines of Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, being held from 16th-17th February in Dubai.

The former British prime minister praised the remarkable progress being witnessed by the UAE and its efforts to realise an inclusive development model that prioritises development of human capacities and builds a solid base for the future.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment.

