Mohammed bin Rashid receives Hazza bin Zayed

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this evening received H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at the Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House, located at the historic Al Shindagha district near the end of Dubai Creek, and exchanged greetings on the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and government department chiefs.

They were all treated to an Iftar banquet hosted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in honour of Sheikh Hazza.