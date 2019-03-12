Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Togo

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting addressed a number of issues related to enhancing co-operation between the UAE and Togo, a country considered as the gateway to West Africa.

The two leaders exchanged views on ways of accelerating joint investments, especially on the modernisation of infrastructure in Togo, including sea ports, as well as prospects of cooperation in the phosphate industry, agriculture and renewable energy, given the fact that Togo seeks to benefit from the UAE expertise in these fields.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE's support for all countries and its keenness on assisting other nations in availing of the Emirati expertise and logistical capabilities.

Attending the meeting were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai's Protocol Department.