Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this evening received a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries and top officials from Dubai government entities who came to congratulate His Highness on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, at Zabeel Palace here.

Those who came to greet His Highness include the Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC members along with ministers, early retirees and top brass.

During the meeting, which focused on the virtues and sublime significance of the Holy Month, the conveners wished continued prosperity and progress for the UAE under the country's wise leadership.