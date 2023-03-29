Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers from Emirati tribes

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received dignitaries from Emirati tribes who came to offer their Ramadan greetings to him.

The reception was held at the Za’abeel Palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid exchanged Ramadan greetings with his guests and hosted an Iftar banquet for them.

