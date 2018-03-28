Mohammed bin Rashid receives South Korean President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, and his accompanying delegation, currently on an official visit to the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the guest and expressed hope that the visit would result in strengthening friendly relations of cooperation between the two countries and partnerships at various levels.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and President Jae-in said that the UAE's leadership, government and institutions are keen to expand cooperation between the two friendly countries and develop economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian partnership between them.

His Highness and the South Korean President also stressed the importance of joint bilateral action to promote the level of strategic partnerships to benefit their peoples and national economies.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations, especially in the tourism sector.

Some 140,000 Korean tourists visited the UAE last year, while around 10,000 UAE tourists visited South Korea. Around 1,600 South Koreans are currently studying in the country's universities, institutes and schools, which is contributing to strengthening the distinguished friendly relations between the two countries' peoples.

The President of South Korea emphasised those deep friendship and cooperation relations, thanking Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the warm welcome.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Head of Mission of Honour; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; Abdullah Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea; and Park Kang-ho, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE.