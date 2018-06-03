Mohammed bin Rashid's Godolphin wins Britain's richest horse race

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today won Epsom Derby, Britain's richest horse race, and the most prestigious of the five Classics.

Masar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturday's Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.

The coveted prize was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, who was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and H.H. Sheikha Al Jalila bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed the outstanding performance of Godolphin, reaffirming their determination to add further international accolades to their rich track record of achievements.