Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre reveals IAC 2020 logo

By WAM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) revealed the winning logo from the design competition held for the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2020. IAC, which will be hosted in Dubai for the first time in the Arab world, is a global event that brings together leading space specialists and decision-makers from around the world. The event will be held in October 2020, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

More than 500 designers from Egypt, Jordan, USA, Australia, India, Indonesia, Italy, Greece, France, Sweden, China, Mexico and Hungary, as well as from other countries, participated in the design competition. Fifteen designs were shortlisted, out of which the winning logo was selected, designed by Hanan Seif, from the United Arab Emirates.

The logo’s design, selected by a specialised committee for the 71st IAC, consists of a light blue figure of Burj Khalifa, the letters IAC, and DUBAI 2020 placed at the bottom. The winner will receive a cash prize and an invitation to attend the IAC 2020.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General of MBRSC, said, "We launched a unique logo design competition for the IAC to engage various disciplines mainly arts and creativity, in the largest global space event that brings together space industry experts".

AlShaibani stressed that hosting IAC supports MBRSC’s vision to highlight the UAE's leading position in the space sector, which is reflected in the logo of the 71st IAC.

"We are happy with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF)’s confidence in us, and are committed to hosting a unique global event that contributes to the local and international development of the space sector, through the exchange of ideas and experiences," noted AlShaibani.

"At MBRSC, we are committed to utilise creative talent and motivate individuals of different disciplines to take interest in the space sector because it is key to achieving the UAE’s vision to develop an economy based on knowledge and creativity," added AlShaibani.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Assistant Director General for Scientific and Technical Affairs at MBRSC and Chairman of the Dubai Hosting Committee for IAC 2020, said, "Designers from different nationalities took part in the competition and presented unique and innovative designs. The winning logo selected was by a designer from the UAE, who expressed Dubai's future vision and its global position in hosting prestigious conferences".

"The IAC is the largest global space conference and is organised annually by the IAF in cooperation with the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law in one of the member states under the IAF. MBRSC successfully won the right to host the 71st IAC 2020 in Dubai, which will bring together leading experts and decision-makers in the space industry from around the world," noted AlMarri.

MBRSC had launched a competition to design the logo of the 71st IAC, to be hosted in Dubai in 2020, which many creative and talented individuals participated in. The 71st IAC will be held for the first time in the Arab world in Dubai from 12 to 16 October 2020.